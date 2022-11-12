Dion Dublin praises Marcus Rashford after stellar display against Aston Villa

Former Manchester United forward Dion Dublin praised Marcus Rashford for his brilliant display against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

The United forward looked sharp throughout the game and was an effective outlet.

He capped off his fantastic performance with a great goal.

Rashford is slowly getting back to his best, which is something that will please Erik ten Hag.

His selection for the upcoming Qatar World Cup could give him a massive confidence boost.

After the match, Dublin heaped praise on the 25 year old:

“We all know how good he can be.”

“He is quick. As a defender, you wouldn’t like to play against him.”

“He always wants to get it on his right foot, but he can also go to the left; he has the whole package. And I’m so happy,” Dublin added.

“He became man of the match, the energy was great, always an outlet for Man United. Brilliant tonight.”

“He is full of confidence. His condition is incredible.”

“I think he looks even slimmer than before. He also looks faster. And I think if he goes into the World Cup, he’ll be in the best shape you can imagine.”



