Ella Toone scores on international duty

A number of Manchester United players have been in action for their countries this weekend and Ella Toone, who has been in the limelight a lot lately, further took the headlines with a goal against Japan.

England headed to Spain for their first international friendly against Japan and six United stars were named in the squad with three of them starting.

Mary Earps claimed another clean sheet as the Lionesses won 4-0. She was reunited with teammates Toone and Russo and it was the former that bagged England’s third goal of the night.

The 23 year old, who recently picked up the WSL Player of the Season award at the Northwest Football awards, slotted it into the far corner assisted by former Red, Ebony Salmon.

Russo caused the Japanese problems all game and hit the post early in the first half.

Parris and Zelem got some minutes in in the second half whilst Maya Le Tissier, who has received her first England call-up, was an unused substitute.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are now 25 games unbeaten.

Meanwhile, Adriana Leon helped Canada to victory against Brazil as she scored a stunning goal from the edge of the area. She volleyed home from a corner which the South American side failed to clear.

Canada will face Brazil again on Tuesday and Leon will hope to be an integral part of that squad too.

Hayley Ladd, Carrie Jones, Chloe Williams, and Safia Middleton-Patel have all been called up for Wales who take on Finland later today.

Martha Thomas and Kirsty Hanson have been called up for Scotland but it is predicted that Scotland and Panama will field under-23s as they face each other later today. There could be an opportunity for them on Monday though when they take on Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Vilde Boe Risa and Maria Thorisdottir are in the Norway squad but were on the bench against France.

Norway will face England on Tuesday where there is the potential for eight Reds to feature!







