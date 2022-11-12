Erik ten Hag points out glaring weakness in the team to be improved urgently



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he requires extra forwards to enable the team to evolve further.

Ten Hag spoke to the press ahead of tomorrow’s game against Fulham and made a passionate plea directed to United’s owners about the need for extra bodies going forward.

United are extremely light going forward, which has been a glaring issue all season. This has been made worse by injuries to Antony, Anthony Martial and illnesses to Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Even when Ronaldo is present, his performances leave a lot to be desired, hence United’s desperate need for more forwards.

On being asked if the team had progressed to his satisfaction since he arrived, Ten Hag was quick to point out the forward line as the area that needs the most improvement.

He said, “The frontline is a concern. We have to improve in the attacking third.”

“We need numbers. We have many games and you need to rotate otherwise you risk not keeping the players fresh, available and playing at the highest level. It is clear we need high-level players in the frontline.”

When quizzed about whether this could be achieved by dipping into the market, and the Dutch boss responded by saying, “Both [preserve existing players as well as buy in the market].”

In the last few weeks, the Red Devils have been linked to a host of forwards.

United are said to be interested in Juventus ace Dusan Vlahovic, with the Turin giants in turmoil.

Other alternatives that have come to the fore are Atletico Madrid and Portugal star Joao Felix and Borussia Dortmund wonderkidYoussofa Moukoko.

All these would represent credible solutions to the team’s problems in attack.







