Erik ten Hag strongly hints that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will get second chance to impress



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has indicated that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will get an opportunity to impress in the team.

Wan-Bissaka has barely featured under Ten Hag after the Dutch boss made it clear that the defender was not in his plans.

Ten Hag also cleared Wan-Bissaka to look for a new club over the summer, but a move never came to fruition.

United legend Teddy Sheringham also urged Ten Hag to offload Wan-Bissaka, which would allow him to make space for another more-competent arrival. The player is on around £90,000-a-week at United.

Recently, a report pointed out that the Englishman was close to a January departure from Old Trafford, with Crystal Palace bracing to take him on loan with an option to buy.

However, it seems that Ten Hag is likely to give the embattled Wan-Bissaka another stab at impressing and forcing the manager to rethink his earlier stance.

Ten Hag gave an update on the 24-year-old and whether he will be available for selection against Fulham.

Diogo Dalot is suspended for tomorrow’s clash against Fulham, which could give Wan-Bissaka the chance to get into the team and play.

Ten Hag said via The Athletic, “Aaron Wan-Bissaka struggles as well with some injuries and some illnesses.”

“So he was also not often available, but doesn’t have a real big problem.”

“So it’s about him getting really fit to compete with (Diogo) Dalot for the second half of the season.”

If Wan-Bissaka is deemed unable to start at Craven Cottage, an alternative would be to play Tyrell Malacia as a right-back. While it is not his natural position, he has shown that he can do a job there to great effect.







