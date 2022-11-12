Lisandro Martinez posts heartfelt message after achieving World Cup dream



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was officially confirmed as part of the Argentina delegation that will travel to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

The competition starts in just a few days and Martinez will be United’s representative in the Argentina national team.

Alejandro Garnacho, the other Argentine in United’s squad was not picked, but it’s only a matter of time before the young star gets to be more involved with the national team.

What does everyone think of the Argentina team for the 2022 World Cup? 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/P51MH3aNFb — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 11, 2022

Argentina are seen by many as the strongest contender for football’s most prestigious competition, in a star-studded team led by seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

Martinez was delighted at the news of his selection and posted a heartfelt message on social media to acknowledge his deserved call-up.

The United centre-back wrote, “I dreamed it so much, I visualized it, I asked for it, I wished it so much, and I felt it so much that today this immense dream that I had since I was a child comes true.”

“I remember when my parents gave me the national team shirt and I was so happy I was going to play ball in the neighbourhood imagining I was one of the players.”

He added, “I am infinitely grateful to the most important people in my life who know that they are always in my heart! Let’s all come together and more united than ever. Let’s go Argentina.”

Lisandro Martínez on Instagram 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/6SehKuHaot — utdreport (@utdreport) November 11, 2022

It is a certain fact that Martinez will be a mainstay for the Albicelestes during the tournament.

He and Tottenham defender Cuti Romero have struck a formidable partnership for the national team and will be the bedrock of the backline.

Martinez has been nothing short of brilliant for the Red Devils and Argentina will benefit immensely from his services.

Hopefully, the 24-year-old contributes positively and helps Argentina win the trophy.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Fulham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!