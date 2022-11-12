Man United “still attentive” to Diogo Costa’s situation despite new massively increased release clause



Manchester United still retain an interest in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Costa has been said to be at the top of the Red Devils’ wishlist as Erik ten Hag plots the recruitment of a long-term replacement for David de Gea.

The Spaniard has only one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and there have been a number of questions regarding his suitability to Erik ten Hag’s system.

De Gea’s shortcomings primarily lie in his inability to distribute the ball, play with his feet and initiating sweeping action.

These are all elements of the game that Costa excels at to great effect.

United were dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Costa when the Portuguese penned a new deal with Porto that increased his release clause substantially.

Costa’s new release clause to pry him from Porto’s hands stands at €75m, up from his initial €60m price tag.

As per A Bola via Sport Witness, the 20-time English champions have not been put off by the Liga Nos giants’ new valuation and are still admirers of the 23-year-old shot-stopper.

Sport Witness relays, “The player [Costa] remains in the lake of sharks, as he ‘continues to be on the radar of European giants.”

“Manchester United and Barcelona are labelled as two sides who are attentive to the evolution of the Porto star.”

“It’s said his skill at saving penalties is one more reason why there’s such interest in him, but it’s really his overall quality which will make his price so high.”

Fans will undoubtedly be pleased that club bosses are sticking to their guns about getting Costa in an effort to procure Ten Hag’s number one goalkeeping alternative.







