Manchester United learn surprise Youssoufa Moukoko January price-tag



Manchester United’s need for a striker is an open secret.

Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer to come in and lead the line. There are doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s suitability for Ten Hag’s system and his long-term future at Old Trafford.

This coupled with Anthony Martial‘s recurrent injuries necessitates that United dip into the market to search for a credible solution.

A name that has been mentioned in this regard is Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko.

The electric young striker is enjoying a remarkable season with Dortmund, where he has scored six goals and notched a similar number of assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances.

For his exploits this campaign, Moukoko was called up to the Germany World Cup squad by Hansi Flick.

The youngster will be a free agent at the end of the season and concern is growing at Signal Iduna Park that the goalscorer will not pen another deal as Europe’s elite clubs eye a transfer for the player.

Alongside United, Liverpool are also in the race for Moukoko’s signature.

The Mirror reports, “Manchester United and Liverpool will reportedly have to pay just £26.2million if they want to sign wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko in the January transfer window.”

“Given his clear talent [leaving for free] would be a disaster for the German club and so they are preparing to sell him this January.”

“Any team signing Moukoko will also have to pay out £6m in annual wages as he looks to be rewarded for the stunning start he has made to his career.”

At £26m, Moukoko is a no-brainer for United. He has the potential to be a revelation at number nine and solve most of the team’s issues.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Fulham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!