Manchester United learn surprise Youssoufa Moukoko January price-tag

Manchester United’s need for a striker is an open secret.
Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer to come in and lead the line. There are doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s suitability for Ten Hag’s system and his long-term future at Old Trafford.
This coupled with Anthony Martial‘s recurrent injuries necessitates that United dip into the market to search for a credible solution.
A name that has been mentioned in this regard is Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko.
The electric young striker is enjoying a remarkable season with Dortmund, where he has scored six goals and notched a similar number of assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances.
For his exploits this campaign, Moukoko was called up to the Germany World Cup squad by Hansi Flick.
The youngster will be a free agent at the end of the season and concern is growing at Signal Iduna Park that the goalscorer will not pen another deal as Europe’s elite clubs eye a transfer for the player.
Alongside United, Liverpool are also in the race for Moukoko’s signature.
The Mirror reports, “Manchester United and Liverpool will reportedly have to pay just £26.2million if they want to sign wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko in the January transfer window.”
“Given his clear talent [leaving for free] would be a disaster for the German club and so they are preparing to sell him this January.”
“Any team signing Moukoko will also have to pay out £6m in annual wages as he looks to be rewarded for the stunning start he has made to his career.”
At £26m, Moukoko is a no-brainer for United. He has the potential to be a revelation at number nine and solve most of the team’s issues.
United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!
Take your seat for the Fulham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!
- Get all the match build-up, articles, news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour
- Online football content like you’ve never seen before
- No ads, no clickbait, no fake news – just 100% pure United
- Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering
- Click Preview or go to unitedmatchmag.com to see more or buy for just £1.25/$1.50