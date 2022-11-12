Player ratings: Manchester United u21s 0-2 AS Monaco u21s



Manchester United’s u21s hosted AS Monaco in a 0-2 defeat at Old Trafford last night in Premier League International Cup action. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ondrej Mastny – 6.5 – A decent performance from the keeper with a number of saves and always calm on the ball, couldn’t do much for Monaco’s two goals.

Marc Jurado – 5.5 – Had an alright first half but was caught in between positions after the introduction of Kambwala and ended up offering little in either direction.

Rhys Bennett – 7 – Rock solid at the back, he made a number of key interventions to thwart Monaco’s attacks and generally just didn’t let anything by him.

Teden Mengi – 5.5 – Allowed too much space for Monaco’s attackers in the box and was too slow playing out from the back.

Bjorn Hardley – 5 – Had a hard time with Monaco’s right winger who liked to dribble at pace and run in behind. Monaco’s first came down his side.

Charlie Savage – 6 – Kept possession well in midfield and was calm under pressure but seemed reluctant to show his range of passing when he had the opportunity to stretch the play, preferring to always play short.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7 – The stand out performer, his strength and ability to hold off challenges created a lot of openings in the midfield and drew a number of fouls. Unfortunately, there was little threat in front of him to take advantage of his good play.

Omari Forson – 5.5 – Some decent link up play, but let himself down in the final third missing some big chances at the end of counter attacks.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6.5 – Displayed a lot of talent on the ball with quick short passing out of pressure and clever dribbling, was unlucky not to have been rewarded with an assist for his good play.

Noam Emeran – 6 – Made some exciting dribbles early on and had some clever touches but ultimately couldn’t create the end product outside of supplying Forson for a big chance.

Charlie McNeill – 5.5 – Seemed to have used up all his good finishing in the warm ups where he sent ever shot directly into the corner. But when it counted during the match he scuffed his chances wide. Cut an isolated figure up top and just doesn’t have the presence to operate the role effectively, but did have some decent moments when he dropped deep or wide.

Substitutes

Willy Kambwala – 5 – Looked uncomfortable on the ball and generally seemed confused positionally if he was meant to be operating as a right back or a right centre back.

Tom Huddlestone – 6.5 – Didn’t put a pass wrong, even under pressure and made a few exquisite cross field passes.

Maxi Oyedele – N/A – Not on long enough to make an impact.







