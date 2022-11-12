Tyrell Malacia makes World Cup vow after being named in final Netherlands squad list



Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia will be going to Qatar!

Malacia was named in Louis van Gaal‘s final World Cup list and will be United’s only representative after Donny van de Beek was left out.

Van de Beek was unsurprisingly left out by Van Gaal. The midfielder was injured for a large part of this season and on his return, has barely had any impact.

He started against Real Sociedad, and in both games against Aston Villa. In all three, he was uninspiring in the middle of the park.

Malacia on the other hand has been exceptional since he arrived at OId Trafford from Feyenoord in a £14.7m deal.

He lost his place in the team to a resurgent Luke Shaw, but whenever called upon, the full-back has been brilliant.

Against Aston Villa, in the 4-2 Carabao cup victory Malacia put in a man-of-the-match worthy performance.

Malacia, who is affectionately known as the “pitbull” for his aggressive and no-nonsense defending, took to social media to express his gratitude for being named in the Dutch squad.

The 23-year said, “Proud to be selected for the World Cup.”

“I will give everything to make it a tournament we will never forget.”

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 to be selected for the World Cup 🇳🇱🏆 I will give 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 to make it a tournament we will never forget 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/6HohBf7GKY — Tyrell Malacia (@TyrellMalaciia) November 11, 2022

The 23-year-old may get another chance tomorrow to show Van Gaal his mettle and give him something to think about with regard to the player becoming a starter at the tournament.

United will not be able to count on the services of Diogo Dalot against Fulham. It is widely expected that Malacia will slot in the right-back position in Dalot’s absence.

Malacia has played there before in a United shirt and was impressive. Erik ten Hag himself said that it is a position the wing-back can be deployed at and excel.







