Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo’s actions have been unacceptable



Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo and his supporters for his actions this season.

Former teammates for five years, Rooney has not let their personal connection stop him from giving his honest opinion of the situation.

The Manchester United and England all time top scorer is currently managing in the USA with DC United but has still been sure to voice his opinions on his former club.

Speaking on TalkSport, Rooney said “I just think the things Cristiano Ronaldo has done from the start of the season is not acceptable for Manchester United.”

The former striker also added his disagreement with other former legends of the club supporting the Portuguese star’s behaviour, including Roy Keane.

Rooney said “I’ve seen Roy Keane defend him, Roy wouldn’t have accepted that at all. It’s a distraction Manchester United don’t need.”

Ironically, Rooney was previously embroiled in his own want-away saga while at the Manchester club having been unhappy with the club’s unwillingness to invest in top quality players but ultimately was convinced to remain.

In Ronaldo’s case however, his poor performances on the pitch mean there will be few at the club trying to convince him to stay.

His involvement under Erik ten Hag largely only coming during the absence of Anthony Martial points to the Dutch manager not being overly keen on the former Ballon D’Or winner.

A departure in January could be possible but the same issue as the summer arises with few clubs being able to afford Ronaldo’s wages and match his expectations actually being interested in his services.

The lack of depth in the squad which has seen Ronaldo featuring often this season is also a problem for any January move as a replacement would be needed due to Martial’s injury record and could be unlikely due to an unwillingness from club hierarchy to spend.

But despite what the outcome will be in January, it has become clear to all, including Wayne Rooney, that Ronaldo’s time at the club is up and needs to be moved on as soon as possible for the betterment of all parties.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Fulham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!