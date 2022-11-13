Aaron Wan-Bissaka close to a Manchester United exit



Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly close to a Manchester united exit.

According to Sam Pilger, the Englishman is on the verge of leaving the club.

Wan-Bissaka is not Ten Hag’s first choice right back, which has been quite evident with the number of minutes he has played.

Moreover, the Englishman’s poor technical ability make him a hindrance to the way. Ten hag wants to play football.

Wan-Bissaka struggles to play out from the back and offers no attacking threat.

United looked to offload him last summer, but a deal did not materialise.

The report states:

“Towards the end of the summer transfer window, the United hierarchy suggested to Ten Hag he have another look at Wan-Bissaka and possibly give him another chance, but the United manager was adamant he was not interested and has maintained his position this season.”

“Wan-Bissaka continues to be for sale, and Crystal Palace remain interested in bringing him back to south London.”

“Palace have not properly replaced him with a long-term player since he left in 2019, would be interested in taking him on loan in January with an option to make the transfer permanent next summer.”

“Wan-Bissaka’s declining reputation and the fact that he has only a year and a half remaining on his contract have encouraged Palace that they can bring him home for a reasonable fee.”

United could explore the January market for a right back to give Diogo Dalot good competition.

Olympique Lyon’s Malo Gusto would be an excellent choice for that position.