Aaron Wan-Bissaka close to a Manchester United exit

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly close to a Manchester united exit.
According to Sam Pilger, the Englishman is on the verge of leaving the club.
Wan-Bissaka is not Ten Hag’s first choice right back, which has been quite evident with the number of minutes he has played.
Moreover, the Englishman’s poor technical ability make him a hindrance to the way. Ten hag wants to play football.
Wan-Bissaka struggles to play out from the back and offers no attacking threat.
United looked to offload him last summer, but a deal did not materialise.
The report states:
“Towards the end of the summer transfer window, the United hierarchy suggested to Ten Hag he have another look at Wan-Bissaka and possibly give him another chance, but the United manager was adamant he was not interested and has maintained his position this season.”
“Wan-Bissaka continues to be for sale, and Crystal Palace remain interested in bringing him back to south London.”
“Palace have not properly replaced him with a long-term player since he left in 2019, would be interested in taking him on loan in January with an option to make the transfer permanent next summer.”
“Wan-Bissaka’s declining reputation and the fact that he has only a year and a half remaining on his contract have encouraged Palace that they can bring him home for a reasonable fee.”
United could explore the January market for a right back to give Diogo Dalot good competition.
Olympique Lyon’s Malo Gusto would be an excellent choice for that position.