Academy Match report: Manchester City u18s 2-3 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United’s u18s travelled across the city to take on local rivals Manchester City on Saturday morning.

It was City who would threaten first with a ball across the box for Farid Alfa-Ruprecht at the back post to lash wide into the side netting.

United responded with a Sam Murray free kick which forced a save that could only be parried back into a dangerous area for Tyler Fredricson to bundle into the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside.

It was a back and forth encounter and City got to the byline to cut back to Jaden Heskey who side footed off the post and out.

Maxi Oyedele threaded the needle for Manni Norkett to run through but the forward’s chipped attempt was tipped wide of the goal.

City would take the lead in the 34th minute through their skipper Nico O’Reilly who opened the space at the edge of the box and struck towards the bottom left corner bouncing just beneath Elyh Harrison’s grasp.

United had the chance to equalise before the break when Murray’s cross fell to Ethan Williams at the back post but the winger couldn’t keep his close range effort on target.

In the second half, Williams was afforded the chance to draw the match level again as he stole the ball from the City defender and he wouldn’t make a mistake twice as he clinically slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

Just five minutes later, United would take the lead through Norkett who rose to head home from Fredricson’s cross.

#mufc’s U18s striker Manni Norkett really hit the Ronaldo AND the Haaland celebrations after scoring against Manchester City 😅🔥 pic.twitter.com/mgT0Pe5VKb — centredevils. (@centredevils) November 12, 2022

A Manchester derby is never compete without controversy and it came late on as Jack Kingdon surprisingly saw a straight red card for a challenge from behind high up the pitch.

Despite going down a man, United would hit on the counter leading to Victor Musa being taken out by the City keeper to win a penalty. James Nolan stepped up and duly dispatched the spot kick into the bottom right corner.

City would pull one back late into injury time Matthew Whittingham but it was too late as United would run out victors 2-3 in the Manchester Derby.

United: Harrison, Kingdon, Aljofree, Jackson, Murray, Fredricson, Oyedele, Nolan, Gore (Berry 58), Williams, Norkett (Musa 89)

Unused subs: Hanbury, Fitzgerald, Baumann







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Fulham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!