Bruno Fernandes lauds Alejandro Garnacho after brilliant last-minute winner against Fulham

by Raj Dholakia
Bruno Fernandes was all praise for his Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho after his sensational performance against Fulham.

Garnacho’s last-minute goal gave United all three points in a tightly contested game at Craven Cottage.

United were bright in the first half and took the lead with a lovely team goal, finished by Christian Eriksen.

The hosts came back into the game in the second half and equalised in the 61st minute through Daniel James.

United fought to stay in the match in the last ten minutes before launching a final attack, ultimately leading to the deciding goal.

Bruno lauded Garnacho after the match.

“He [Garnacho] has a lot of talent, and his work rate with the talent makes a big difference.”

“It’s not the first time he makes a big impact for us.”

“We are really happy for him and know he can give us goals, assists and prove the joy of football.”

“I think everyone is seeing signs that [Garnacho can go all the way].”

“Not because of his goals and assists but the way he comes into the game. Nobody likes to be on the bench, so the attitude he has when he comes off has been fantastic.”

