Christian Eriksen was Man United’s unsung hero in late win against Fulham



Manchester United left it late to clinch all three points against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

For most parts of the game, the Red Devils were second best to Fulham who were the bravest side, especially in the second half.

United’s goals were scored by Christian Eriksen in the first half and Alejandro Garnacho, who found the bottom corner with the last kick of the game.

The Argentine sensation has been in the headlines over the last few days after his electric performances for United and today got his first Premier League goal in sublime fashion.

United had 47% possession to Fulham’s greater 53%. The Cottagers had the same shots at goal as the Red Devils, but two fewer on target compared to the victors of the day.

Fulham also registered more passes than United – 454 to 428.

While Garnacho will take the plaudits for his vital contribution at the end, Eriksen quietly went about his business with his input significant to ensure his side won the last club game before the World Cup break.

Eriksen had an 83% pass accuracy from the number eight position in the middle of the park.

The Dane had 60 touches of the ball in what was an all-round performance from him.

Eriksen was brilliant from a defensive point of view, making six ball recoveries and winning two ground duels.

The Dane made an astonishing 12 passes into the final third and successfully pinged four out of the five long balls he tried to ping to his teammates.

Eriksen also made two key passes.

Christian Eriksen’s game by numbers vs. Fulham: 83% pass accuracy

60 touches

12 passes in the final third

6 ball recoveries

4/5 long balls completed

2 ground duels won

2 key passes

1 assist

1 goal Difference maker. 👏 pic.twitter.com/N899ADSdKD — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 13, 2022

He crowned his brilliant showing with a goal and an assist. Hopefully, Eriksen has a good tournament in Qatar and comes back to the club in top shape.

