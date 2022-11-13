Confirmed starting XI: Anthony Elanga and Anthony Martial start as Donny van de Beek drops to the bench



Manchester United will face Fulham as the team looks to get back to winning ways.

United will look to shake off the ghosts of the defeat against Aston Villa and will be keen on getting all three points on the board ahead of a lengthy World Cup break.

Erik ten Hag will face a selection dilemma with several stars not available, either due to injury or with illness.

One player who will not start due to illness is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo missed the Carabao Cup game against Aston Villa and will also miss the clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

In Ronaldo’s absence, Anthony Martial will lead the line for United. The Frenchman excelled in this on Thursday and will get another chance to impress.

Martial will have academy graduates Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elamga either side of him.

Antony is seemingly still not 100% to start and so Elanga comes into the side to play on the right flank with Rashford free to ply his trade in his favoured left side.

Bruno Fernandes will be restored to his preferred playmaking role after a short stint in the right-wing position.

Bruno will play ahead of Christian Eriksen and Brazilian midfield general, Casemiro.

All of members of United’s midfield trio will be heading to Qatar with their respective national teams after the game at Craven Cottage.

In Diogo Dalot’s absence, who will miss the game due to a suspension, Tyrell Malacia will slot into the right-back position.

This is a role Malacia is familiar with and has played in before.

Luke Shaw will play as the left-back in a back four.

David de Gea comes back to the side ahead of Martin Dubravka who started on Thursday against Aston Villa.

On the bench are Nathan Bishop, Martin Dubravka, Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Zidane Iqbal and Alejandro Garnacho.



