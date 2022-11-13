Cristiano Ronaldo gives damning verdict on Erik ten Hag in exclusive interview with Piers Morgan



Cristiano Ronaldo has come out all guns blazing in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Five-time Ballon d’Or winner stated how he felt betrayed by Manchester United.

Ronaldo mentioned how the coach and two or three other players tried to axe him.

“I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too”

He said: “I don’t respect Erik ten Hag.”

“If you don’t have respect for me, I will never have any for you”

Ronaldo was amused by the constant criticism Wayne Rooney aimed at him

“I don’t know why he criticises me so much… probably because he’s finished his career, and I’m still playing at the top level.”

Ronaldo was criticised by the media and fans for reporting late to pre-season.

He explained how his three-month old daughter was hospitalised in July, which is why he took more time.

Ronaldo went on to state how United have collapsed since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club.”

“Nothing had changed. He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be. He knows. Everyone knows.”

The timing of this interview hints at a United exit for Ronaldo.

The club are in a good place under Ten Hag and do not need this negativity around it.

United must try and find a suitable replacement in January to continue their rebuild.