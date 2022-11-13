Cristiano Ronaldo spills the beans behind rotten behind-the-scenes Man United culture in bombshell interview



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made damning accusations against his current employers, teammates and former associates.

Ronaldo spoke to a renowned British journalist and personal friend of his, Piers Morgan, in a bombshell interview that will shake the United fanbase to its core.

"Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero." Don't miss Piers Morgan's 90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/VextyEu7f9 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

"I feel betrayed." EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview. 90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022

In addition to blasting Erik ten Hag and some of his teammates who want to see him out, Ronaldo pulled no punches in his criticism of Ralf Rangnick.

Morgan reveals what Ronaldo said to him, “If you’re not even a coach [Rangnick], how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him.”

The five-time Ballon D’or winner went on to brand current United boss, Ten Hag, as disrespectful and someone he has no respect for at all.

Morgan adds on the shocking revelations made by the Portugal captain, who also had words for his former teammate and one of his fiercest critics Wayne Rooney, “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly.

“Probably because he finished his career, and I’m still playing at a high level.” I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true.”

In his report, Morgan points out how Ronaldo was disgusted by the club’s training facilities and lack of nutrition or player-care amenities.

Ronaldo also expressed to Morgan his disgust at the club’s fall from grace and its inability to compete with Europe’s elite for the signatures of the world’s best players.

What is even more perplexing is that the former Real Madrid man conceded that legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson is fully aware of the club’s deterioration – a state of affairs that troubles him greatly.

Morgan details how the goalscorer felt betrayed by the club when his daughter got ill, and club directors failed to believe him, even accusing him of lying.

Indeed, these admissions will not come as good news to Ten Hag and the manager and could mean trouble and uncertainty at Old Trafford.

On the evidence of the extent to which Ronaldo has gone to burn bridges, it may be safe to say he has played his last game for United. It will be interesting to see how these developments pan out in the next few days.

