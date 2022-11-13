Early team news: Cristiano Ronaldo missing from team training hands Anthony Martial golden chance



Manchester United will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham, in the team’s last club involvement before the World Cup break.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to get back to winning ways after the last Premier League encounter ended in defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

The Red Devils will face a stern test in newly-promoted Fulham, who currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League rankings.

It is likely that Anthony Martial will feature in the starting XI against Fulham.

Martial started on Thursday against Aston Villa. He led the line well and capped off a brilliant performance with a simple tap-in goal early in the second half.

Martial’s chances to start are boosted by the fact that his alternative, Cristiano Ronaldo was not present in the team’s training session yesterday.

Ronaldo wasn’t with the #mufc squad that travelled to London. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 12, 2022

Ronaldo missed the Aston Villa win with illness and is seemingly not ready to feature unless there’s a drastic change and he miraculously heals to become available for selection.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Jadon Sancho and Antony were also not spotted with the rest of the team.

United fans will be pleased that Martial could be set to start as the number nine tomorrow.

Whenever he plays, the team is more fluid and the Frenchman makes those around him instantly better.

The 26-year-old’s excellent link-up player, technical ability, speed and finishing are all attributes the team has sorely missed in the period he was out with injury.

Hopefully, United can get a result against Fulham and leave supporters with something to cling to until club football returns.







