Erik ten Hag happy with Manchester United’s progress in first half of the season



Erik ten Hag is pleased with his side’s progress in the first half of the season.

The United boss was overjoyed with Manchester United’s late victory against Fulham.

His side was put under pressure by Fulham in the second half, but United fought hard and eventually won it courtesy of an Alejandro Garnacho 93rd-minute winner.

The Argentine is gradually becoming Ten Hag’s bankable option off the bench.

The Dutchman praised Garnacho in his post-match interview.

🗣 "It was a massive win, it was really important." Erik ten Hag is delighted with the impact of the substitutions pic.twitter.com/rULXPQ1C0d — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 13, 2022

“It is a big skill [self-confidence] he has don’t overact on it, but that is what you need at the top and perform under stress.”

United were dominant in the first half but fell off towards the end of the game.

The home crowd proved to be challenging to contain, and they gave their team constant confidence.

Ten Hag stated: “I think in the first half we played quite well, and I think we had to score more goals. The difference between us and Fulham had to be bigger after the first half.”

“We were only 1-0 up and then a great chance after half-time.”

“And then you see that two halves are never the same, and the game changes.”

“Fulham get better and better and more dominant, create chances and get the equaliser.”

The United boss was happy that his subs came on to make a difference.

“The winning has to do with the belief that you can always score. I’m really happy that a sub came in again – it’s not only 11 players, but you also need a squad to win trophies, and that is what we want.”