Erik ten Hag has identified Antonio Silva as Harry Maguire’s replacement



Manchester United ended up securing a last-gasp victory against Fulham in their final Premier League game ahead of the World Cup break.

Alejandro Garnacho was the star, as he came off the bench for the last 20 minutes and sealed all three points with virtually the last kick of the game.

The match was further proof of a burgeoning spirit inside the United dressing room and that has now translated into three late goals this season.

Maguire out, Silva in?

One player who missed out on Sunday’s thriller was club captain Harry Maguire. He has had to watch quite a few wins from the sidelines this season with Erik ten Hag not trusting the central defender.

And recent reports had suggested that a departure in the summer was on the cards with United looking to cut their losses and recruit a young and hungry defender more in line with Ten Hag’s demands.

Manchester United are showing an interest in Benfica centre-back António Silva (19). It is understood that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both spoken positively about Silva around Old Trafford. #MUFC [@TomHopkinson] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 13, 2022

The England star was a massive asset when he first joined and performed admirably in his first two seasons. But since then and especially last season, his form has completely deserted him.

His lack of pace is not suited to Ten Hag’s demands and in games he has played, individual mistakes have become an ever-present aspect of his game.

According to transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva has been identified as the perfect Maguire replacement and United’s Dutch boss is determined to bring him to Old Trafford next year.

The 19-year-old will be heading to Qatar to take part in his first World Cup and is having a brilliant season so far. He has played ten times in the league and scored twice as Benfica lead the standings.

Silva race heating up

In the Champions League, Silva played in all six group games as Benfica finished in top spot ahead of fancied Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

His immense talent has attracted a lot of big clubs with arch-rivals Liverpool also credited with having an interest while PSG seem to be trying really hard to secure his signature.

United need someone who can secure the defence for a long time and Silva perfectly fits the bill. He will not come cheap though as reports have indicated that Benfica value their ace at upwards of £50 million.



