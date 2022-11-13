Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils slowly bringing back the ability to score late goals



Manchester United have always been known for their late goals but that trademark spirit had been lost for the last few years. But the Red Devils seem to have regained their devastating touch.

Erik ten Hag has been praised for his handling of the squad and the patterns of play that have emerged but his biggest achievement so far is the restoration of the club’s famous never-say-die attitude.

United scored with virtually the last kick of the game through substitute Alejandro Garnacho to overcome a spirited Fulham side 2-1 away at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

United’s late salvo

The Reds have now scored late winners twice, once in the Premier League and once in the Europa League while they have scored a hugely important equaliser in added time against Chelsea.

It was vital that United won the encounter in London especially considering that the players would be departing for six weeks due to the World Cup.

Alejandro Garnacho is special. pic.twitter.com/l9PY6jYl8C — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 13, 2022

But circumstances did not help the Dutchman in his preparations. He had to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo as he wanted to leave for Portugal while injuries and other issues meant they were without Antony and Jadon Sancho up front.

Diogo Dalot’s suspension forced Ten Hag to field left-back Tyrell Malacia on the right of the defence with an out-of-form Anthony Elanga ahead of him.

So weak was the bench that Ten Hag could not make any attacking substitutions apart from bringing on hero of the night Garnacho with Scott McTominay sometimes joining Marcus Rashford as an additional striker.

EtH needs help in January

Malacia struggled the entire game and that was expected considering he was playing in an unknown position and he was not helped at all by Elanga.

But the Dutch defender fought on valiantly and never hid from his duties. Ten Hag will be pleased with his ferocious attitude, something that the squad as a whole have picked up.

The result will no doubt please the boss but he will be desperately pleading his case to the Glazers as he needs reinforcements badly if United are to do well this season.

The post World Cup schedule is crazy and with United still in four competitions at the moment, a striker and a back-up right back are minimum requirements at this stage.



