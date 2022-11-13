Former Man United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard retires from football



Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football.

The 38 year old made the announcement shortly after missing out on Denmark’s 2022 World Cup squad.

“Football has shown me the world and given me experiences I could only ever dream of;” he said on Instagram.

“I look back at my career with great proudness and gratitude and I thank everyone who’s been there for me and everyone I’ve met and worked with in the beautiful game.

“I’ve prepared for this day for many years and I feel ready. I’m looking forward to start a new chapter in my life.

“What kind of work I don’t know yet. Not because I can’t think of anything. There are thousands of things I find interesting. The challenge will be to figure out what’s right. I can imagine myself staying in football. I love the beautiful game and everything that comes with it. There is also something appealing about changing lane.”

The popular Dane spent four years at Old Trafford between 2011 and 2015, acting as David de Gea’s understudy.

His record at Old Trafford was excellent, keeping 13 clean sheets in 29 appearances.

Following his spell at Old Trafford, Lindegaard went on toplay for West Brom, Preston and Burnley before returning to Scandinavia to join Helsingborg, where he has played for the last four years.

Lindegaard has remained a big United fan, as can be evidenced from an Instagram story of his children putting together a superb Lego™ model of OldTrafford.

In his time at United, the Dane won two Premier Leagues in 2011 and 2013, the Community Shield in 2012 and the U21 Premier League in 2012/13.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Former #MUFC goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football. All the best. pic.twitter.com/acgpwtSj2D — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) November 11, 2022

Lindegaard notched one fine headed goal during his professional career.

I HIF-tröjan gjorde Anders Lindegaard sitt första och enda mål. Minns du det? 😉 pic.twitter.com/9pqV4g0Zjt — Helsingborgs IF (@HelsingborgsIF) November 11, 2022

