Jamie Carragher lambasts Cristiano Ronaldo for disrespecting Erik ten Hag

Jamie Carragher went in on Cristiano Ronaldo after his exclusive interview with Piers Morgan dropped.

Ronaldo did not hold back and gambled his relationship with Manchester United in a bombshell exclusive.

Carragher called out Ronaldo for disrespecting the United boss.

He tweeted:

Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager” Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 13, 2022

“Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.”

“99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.”

“The 1% will be Rio, Roy & Patrice…”

Carragher is right on many levels. Ronaldo tried to force a move in the summer but could not find a suitable club.

On returning, he couldn’t fathom not being the starting name on the team sheet and expected Ten Hag to play him every game.

This interview will have stunned every football fan.

Ronaldo was clearly unhappy with how things were going behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

While some things he said about United’s downfall were true, disrespecting his current manager is something one cannot take lightly.

United must act quickly and grant Ronaldo permission to leave in January to get out of this mess once and for all.