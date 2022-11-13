Manchester United ready to reignite interest in Jurrien Timber



The summer transfer window was quite hectic for Manchester United as six new players arrived through the doors at Carrington while as 11 first-team players went out either on loan or permanently.

The Red Devils were linked with almost every name under the Sun while the club were also close to securing a few deals which eventually failed to materialise.

Among them, Jurrien Timber was one name constantly linked with United as soon as Erik ten Hag was appointed as new manager.

Timber move back on

The Dutchman spoke to his compatriot to ask him to join his new project but in the end, Timber ended up staying at Ajax and signing a new contract.

But as per transfer expert Rudy Galetti, United are all set to reignite their interest in the versatile defender as Ten Hag is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old.

The Netherlands international can play both as a right-back and as a centre-back, something United need at the moment considering Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s impending departure.

The Italian journalist revealed that Crystal Palace are close to bringing back Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth around £20 million in January.

United’s boss has mentioned about the need to buy a quality right-back as competition for Diogo Dalot who has started all games this season and is overburdened.

Timber’s arrival could potentially change that and he could also fill one of the centre-back spots if needed with Harry Maguire struggling for form.

Timber provides multiple solutions

Timber had made his debut for Ajax back in 2019 under Ten Hag and has gone on to represent the Dutch champions on 95 occasions in all competitions, contributing four goals and four assists in the process.

Louis van Gaal has picked the Ajax defender in his Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup and it was widely reported that the former United boss had asked Timber to turn down United in the summer if he wanted to make the cut for Qatar.

But it will not be easy to tempt Ajax to sell yet another of their stars to United. Already, the Reds have secured big-money moves for Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Timber would make for the perfect addition and so far, all of Ten Hag’s buys have proved to be massive hits. According to Transfermarkt, he is valued at €45million but Ajax are sure to want more for someone whose contracted till 2025.



