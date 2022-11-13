Match report: Fulham 1 – 2 Manchester United



Manchester United have beaten Fulham away in dramatic style in the Premier League.

It was Fulham who were making the best runs in the opening ten minutes.

Rashford linked up well with Martial who got his shot away, but the Fulham keeper pushed it out to the side.

It was Eriksen who made the breakthrough for the Reds though, with the midfielders linking up for a brilliant team goal. As Fernandes squared it, Eriksen came sliding in and found the net.

Fulham were fighting to draw level and forced De Gea into a couple of saves. Wilson was the one who was causing United the most problems.

Martial had another good chance and his shot almost snuck in as the keeper took the pace off the ball but it trickled under his body but luckily for Fulham the keeper scrambled to pounce on it.

Moments later and Martial’s header flew over the bar.

On the stroke of half-time, Eriksen had a chance to make it two but his strike, which he came running onto, went just wide of the post.

In the second half, it was Elanga with the first chance and as the keeper saved his close range shot he pushed it into the path of Rashford, whose shot was just wide.

At the other end De Gea was forced into a magnificent save as Fulham had their best chance of the game. A shot from close range saw the Spaniard react lightning fast to push it over the bar.

Unfortunately for the Reds, ex-United star Daniel James came back to haunt his old club as United got caught in possession and the defenders didn’t track back in time. Fulham came charging down the wing and in similar style to Eriksen, James came storming in to tap it past De Gea, who got a leg to it but couldn’t keep it out.

Fulham were pushing for all three points and an acrobatic effort from Palhinha was just a little too close to De Gea.

The introduction of Garnacho got the away fans excited and as he was bullied off the ball in the penalty area the fans shouted for a penalty but it was waved away.

Lindelof was called into action late on as Fulham launched a counter attack which he needed to cut out. A nervy moment as they delivered a corner but fortunately it didn’t trouble De Gea.

As three minutes of injury time ensued, it was Garnacho who saved Manchester United as he linked up with Eriksen with a 1-2 and his pace allowed him to travel past the defenders in the box and slot it into the far corner.

It was pretty much the last kick of the game as United headed into the World Cup break with a victory.

Team: de Gea, Martinez, Lindelof, Malacia, Shaw, Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes, Rashford, Elanga (McTominay 55), Martial (Garnacho 73)

