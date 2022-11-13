Michael Owen echoes Erik ten Hag’s sentiments about Alejandro Garnacho’s attitude



Manchester United’s visit to Craven Cottage began as well as Erik ten Hag could have hoped. Despite looking dangerous in front of goal for most of the first half, victory was not assured.

Were it not for the heroics of Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United would have gone into the six-week break with a draw.

The 18-year-old scored his first Premier League goal to gift United a 2-1 win in the game’s dying moments.

The starlet now has two goals and two assists in his last four appearances.

Pundit and ex-United forward Michael Owen sang the teen’s praises, while stressing on the importance of staying grounded.

In his post-match analysis on BT Sports, he said, “From now on, it’s all what’s going on between his ears. That’s the thing now. He’s obviously got the talent. He’s obviously got the pace, the touch, the skill, the confidence.

“Now, it’s not getting carried away, and it’s what’s between his ears that’s going to make the difference between whether he’s just going to be a one-hit-wonder or whether he can have a nice career in the game.”

Manchester took the lead early on through the efforts of Dane Christian Eriksen at the 14-minute mark. After that, a flurry of chances went begging for United.

Fulham edged United in terms of possession, but the visitors looked more likely to score the game’s second goal.

The second half ended with United in the lead with Garnacho looking onward from the bench.

From the onset of the second half, Fulham bore down on the United goal. David de Gea conjured up a string of impressive saves to help his team see off the Fulham onslaught.

However, it was Daniel James, the former United man, who finally bulged the net in the 61st minute after coming on minutes before.

Ten Hag looked to his bench for inspiration with few minutes left to go. Anthony Martial was withdrawn, and United’s rising star entered the fray.

The manager has shown faith in Garnacho to turn things around for United.

From the moment he entered the pitch, the teenager took a direct approach showcasing his talent and appetite for going forward.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. With seconds left, Garnacho found the back of the net. Using his frightening turn of pace to beat the defender to the ball, he coolly stroked the ball beyond the keeper and into the far-right corner.

Garnacho may not have made the Argentina squad for Qatar 2022, but his name is in lights again as he ensures the Red Devils go into the break on a high.

United are currently only three points behind fourth with a game in hand. After a rough start, this is a nice way to head into the World Cup break.