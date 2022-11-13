Picture: Alejandro Garnacho’s David Moyes tattoo leaves Man United fans perplexed



Manchester United have a new gem in their hands in Alejandro Garnacho.

The sensational teen scored his first-ever United goal in a 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad and followed up again in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa.

Garnacho came in as a substitute against Unai Emery’s men in the cup and was electric, capping a fine cameo with two superb assists.

The Argentine has earned praise from many quarters, including the press and from supporters who have high hopes for their young star.

However, it is not Garnacho’s impressive performances that have hit the headlines this time, but his baffling tattoo.

The 18-year-old is a big fan of tattoos but one caught the eye above all the others.

The Daily Star reports, “Attention has recently been drawn to one of his [Garnacho’s] tattoos on his arm – as it appears to be of former United boss and current West Ham manager David Moyes.”

“Garnacho has a sleeve tattoo on both arms, which contains some faces as well as many other patterns. Yet, on closer inspection, one of the faces on his arm is the spitting image of Moyes.”

The tattoo has left both sets of West Ham and United fans surprised.

Alejandro Garnacho's 'tattoo of David Moyes' baffles Man Utd and West Ham fanshttps://t.co/KGEXAAJzyd

[Source: Daily Star] #hammers #whufc pic.twitter.com/nMBzcKi1nF — West Ham News 365 (@WestHamNews_365) November 12, 2022

Many took to social media to express their bemusement at the tattoo.

However, it is highly unlikely that Garnacho would have the West Ham boss’s face on his sleeve. Moyes has never coached Garnacho and the pair are not known to associate in any way.

When Moyes was in charge at the Theatre of Dreams, Garnacho would have been nine years old. It’s therefore safe to conclude that the tattoo on his right arm is not a tribute to Moyes.







United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything red!

Take your seat for the Fulham match and join the debate on the hottest United topics!