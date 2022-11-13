Player ratings: Fulham 1-2 Man United



Manchester United got a late winner to beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8.5 – Good save in the first half and some excellent ones in the second.

Tyrell Malacia 4.5 – Struggled badly in the first half, but got no support at all from Anthony Elanga. Better in the second.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Did OK.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – Did OK.

Luke Shaw 5 – Did not track James for the goal and offered little going forward.

Casemiro 6 – Protected his defence well in the first half but went AWOL a few times in the second.

Christian Eriksen 8.5 – Started and finished the goal superbly and should have had another just on half time. Great assist for the winner

Anthony Elanga 2 – Totally ineffective going forward but the worse crime was the lack of tracking back and complete exposure of Malacia on the right flank. Shocking performance.

Bruno Fernandes 3.5 – Poor. He did have a hand in the goal. Sadly, also in Dan James‘ goal and in losing possession countless times.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Played quite well but couldn’t finish.

Anthony Martial 7 – A good centre forward performance in the first half, finishing was the only problem. The second half was more of that frustrating Martial we haven’t seen for a while, but to be fair, he’s not 100% match fit yet.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay 5.5 – Added little really. Poor substitution. Should have scored in 82nd minute.

Alejandro Garnacho 8.5 – Wins the game again. What a talent. Should have come on instead of McTominay. Should have had a pen.