Sky Sports’ incredibly embarrassing double blunder leaves Manchester United fans fuming



Manchester United fans on social media were left seething after an embarrassing Sky Sports broadcasting blunder on Thursday.

United won by four goals to two against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, in a thrilling second half that saw six goals scored between both sides.

United’s Man-of-the-Match was Marcus Rashford who scored United’s second with a brilliant poacher-like finish.

According to The Daily Star, Sky Sports forgot to stage a presentation for Rashford, as is usually the norm.

The English striker had to grab the award off the table himself.

The pick of the bunch, however, was their Erik ten Hag blunder

On live TV during an interview in which the United boss gave his thoughts and opinions after his triumph over Unai Emery’s side, Sky Sports spelt his name wrong.

Instead of spelling out his name as Erik ten Hag, Sky Sports mistakenly displayed Erik hen Tag.

While it may have been an honest mistake, United fans took to social media to express their anger and disappointment at Sky Sports’ miscues.

As per The Daily Star who sampled some of these reactions, one fan wrote, “Forgetting to give Rashford his MOTM award and now “Erik Hen Tag” @SkySports taking the p*** at the moment.”

Another tweeted, “Who is Erik Hen Tag, come on SkySports it’s not hard.”

It was not the first time that the broadcaster spelt Ten Hag’s name wrongly on the night. In a subsequent interview, the same misspelling error was repeated.

Hopefully, Sky Sports spot the error and fix it ahead of the Fulham clash

