Cristiano Ronaldo faked illness to get away from Fulham clash



Manchester United signed off for the six-week World Cup break with a last-gasp victory over high-flying Fulham away at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Premier League win was made harder due to the lack of attacking substitutes at Erik ten Hag’s disposal due to the absence of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the Brazilian and English winger have been absent from matchday squads for a while now, Ronaldo was expected to be in the playing squad for the trip to London.

Ronaldo’s lies

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Ten Hag informed the Portuguese that he would not be starting the game as Anthony Martial was being preferred for the striker’s role.

But he was supposed to be there in the squad with the Dutch manager needing all the help he could get considering his depleted resources for the clash.

“Ronaldo was told on Thursday that he would not be in the starting XI against Fulham but he would have been in the squad. He told the club he was ill,” Solhekol mentioned.

So the former Ajax manager was forced to carry on without last season’s top scorer and academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho ended up saving his team’s blushes with a goal with practically the last kick of the game.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo to @PiersMorgan: "Man United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but also the other guys who are around the club. I felt betrayed”. "I feel that some people didn’t want me at Manchester United, not only this year but last season too". #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hCTjPGWgYb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2022

While the team was expectedly jubilant following the thrilling result, they found about the pre-planned Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan. United were said to be in the dark regarding the interview.

“Club only found out about the interview as they were preparing to fly back from London this evening after the Fulham game,” the journalist further added.

In his subsequent interview, the 37-year-old lambasted the manager for not respecting him and the club for throwing him under the bus and trying to get rid of him.

That was not all as he also launched a scathing attack of the club’s infrastructure and former interim manager Ralf Rangnick and United legend Wayne Rooney.

CR7 lets down his teammates

And these revelations have hurt his current teammates as they felt let down by the timing of it all and the manner in which he conducted himself.

“Management and players don’t understand why he has said what he has said. They are hugely disappointed that he would disrespect the club, his manager and teammates in this way

“Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United players are extremely disappointed with the manner and timing of Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview,” Solhekol added.

And now this means fans will most probably not see Ronaldo in a United shirt again with the club likely to “consider all their options” with regards to their No 7.

