Cristiano Ronaldo pictured for the first time after explosive Piers Morgan interview



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday made serious allegations against his club and manager Erik ten Hag.

In a shocking interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said that he felt betrayed by United and that he had no respect for Ten Hag who also does not respect him as a player.

Ronaldo added that the club had failed to be sympathetic to his situation during pre-season when he was unable to join up with the rest of the squad after his young daughter fell ill.

He said that club officials suspected him of lying and were actively looking to force him out – something that has been going on since last season.

The perplexing revelations that have since left United fans stunned have cast major doubts on Ronaldo’s future and how he can possibly play again in a United shirt.

Some enraged fans have already started calling for the Portuguese captain to have his contract terminated which would effectively end his association with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo was today pictured for the first time since he made his scathing remarks against the 20-time English champions and Ten Hag.

In the picture, Ronaldo is seen with United teammate Diogo Dalot presumably in the Portugal World Cup camp.

In the photograph, Ronaldo looks overjoyed and brandishes a huge smile with a thumbs-up to boot.

Dalot, on the other hand, is just straight-faced with no real reaction – a stark contrast to his countryman’s jolly mood, less than 24 hours after he rocked the United fanbase.

The ball is now in the club’s court and what course of action they choose to take.

Whatever they do, it must be motivated by facilitating a Ronaldo exit in January to put an end to the fiasco surrounding him.

