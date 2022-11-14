Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister shares support for her brother on social media

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan last night, he has been heavily criticised by fans of the club but his sister has supported him in a series of Instagram posts.

During the interview, Ronaldo said he didn’t respect his manager, Erik Ten Hag because “He doesn’t respect me.” He also accused the Dutchman of trying to force him out of United.

He said the club lacked evolution since he left in 2009 and accused them of having no empathy when his daughter was ill.

Meanwhile, fans have accused the Portuguese star of ruining his legacy at the club.

But one person who is backing him this morning is his sister Elma Aveiro, who in a series of Instagram posts said “The truth is being told” and that she’ll “always be proud” of Ronaldo.

In total, she shared four Instagram stories. In the first, she took a quote from the interview in which Ronaldo said, “I am not silent about doors that I will hardly open again out of pride, but more out of respect for myself.”

In the second, she shared the image of Ronaldo with Piers Morgan stating how proud she is of her brother.

She further stated her pride in the third post saying he was the “Biggest pride of my life” alongside a clip from the interview.

In her final post, alongside a news line about how Ronaldo said he does not respect Ten Hag she posted saying, “The truth is being told.”

Aveiro went on to share a number of tweets in support of Ronaldo who had also called out former team-mate Wayne Rooney in his interview.

It’s not the first time Aveiro has made her feelings known about the club and how her brother has been treated upon his return.

Earlier this season she made the headlines after hitting out at Ten Hag for substituting the striker during United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Alongside a news article which justified why Ten Hag made the decision to substitute him, she wrote “It’s too late.”

Aveiro is not the only one to come out in support of Ronaldo. Earlier this year, his other sister Katia also supported Ronaldo after Portuguese fans questioned his performances for his country and debated on social media whether he was worthy of a place in the starting line up.

She went on to accuse the fans saying they “spit on the plate they eat [from].”

It was always a likelihood that Ronaldo would leave in January but his position at the club seems more untenable now than ever.

He has been widely linked to a move to Premier League club Chelsea or his former club Real Madrid.