Erik ten Hag reportedly furious with Cristiano Ronaldo after Piers Morgan interview

Erik ten Hag is reportedly furious at Cristiano Ronaldo after his comments during his interview with Piers Morgan were released last night.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano who spoke out on the subject through his ‘Daily Briefing’ for Caught Offside.

Romano says Ten Hag is understandably unhappy with Ronaldo who claimed he has “no respect” for the United boss.

“I’m told Ten Hag is furious with what Ronaldo said,” Romano wrote.

Ten Hag has publicly defended Ronaldo, despite a couple of petulant acts which have taken the gloss off positive performances and results for Ten Hag and his men this season – another thing that United know cannot continue.

“They (United) know they can’t keep protecting Ronaldo in private or in public,” added Romano.

Romano also revealed that he has been informed that the relationship between player and club is irreparable and that Ronaldo will almost certainly be shown the door in the January transfer window.

“It’s clear Ronaldo can’t continue at United. I can reveal that the feeling inside Old Trafford now is that it is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United,” he revealed.

Romano concluded by saying United know they will need to replace Ronaldo, who despite not being first-choice, does still provide cover for Anthony Martial, who has struggled for fitness this season.

“Internally, from what I’m told, United were always clear that if Ronaldo goes, they would have to sign a new striker. They can’t continue with only Anthony Martial, who has had injury problems,” he said.

Ronaldo is somehow on his way to tarnishing the incredible legacy he has built at Old Trafford through these ill-timed comments, with further revelations expected to come out later this week.

United now have a dilemma facing them with whether they gamble in the winter window, which is a notoriously difficult one to negotiate in, or hope they have enough in the ranks without Ronaldo to secure Champions League football next season.