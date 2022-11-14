Fabinho acknowledges Casemiro’s positive impact for Manchester United

Manchester United’s new summer signing, Casemiro, has already cemented himself into the first team.

He is one of the first names on the teamsheet and offers United a strong base in midfield.

Casemiro was not United’s first-choice midfielder last summer.

Erik ten Hag was keen on signing Frenkie de Jong, but due to financial complications with FC Barcelona, a deal couldn’t materialise.

United shifted their attention towards the Five-time Ballon d’Or towards the end of the window.

Many doubted whether Casemiro would have the same hunger and drive after winning so much silverware with Madrid.

It is safe to say that the Brazilian has put all doubters to shame in his first few months at Man United.

Imposing from the back, Casemiro has solidified United’s midfield.

Ten Hag can give the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes the freedom to move forward.

His addition has added world-class quality to this United team.

Liverpool midfielder and national teammate Fabinho acknowledged Casemiro’s impact at Old Trafford.

🚨🇧🇷 Fabinho on Casemiro: "Casemiro is an experienced guy, he was very successful at Real Madrid, he is doing well at #MUFC. Despite being a guy with whom I compete for position, I get along very well, because I’ve played with him, and I know him well." @geglobo — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) November 12, 2022

In an interview he said: “Casemiro is an experienced guy, he was very successful at Real Madrid, and he is doing well at Man United.”

“Despite being a guy with whom I compete for a position, I get along very well because I’ve played with him, and I know him well.”