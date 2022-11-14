Jamie Redknapp heaps praise on Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho



Pundit Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho after his match-winning moment at Craven Cottage, yesterday.

The last gasp winner was Garnacho’s first goal in the Premier League and secured a hard fought three points against a spirited Fulham side.

As reported in the The Daily Mail, Redknapp commented on Garnacho’s impact during Sky Sports post-match reaction to the game.

Former Premier League midfielder Redknapp feels Garnacho possesses all the qualities to go to the very top of the game.

“He’s got so much talent of either foot. He travels so well, right foot, left foot. He looks like he’s got the full package” he said.

Redknapp also quashed worries about the Argentine’s reported attitude issues, stating the best players need that edge in their game.

“All of the best players have the rascal gene. You want match winners. If you go through the greats in history most have had a little bit of madness about them.” he said.

It looks as though Garnacho has put his pre-season issues behind him and is now displaying the correct attitude, on and off the pitch.

Ten Hag’s trust in Garnacho is now evident and the youngster is paying his manager back with impressive form.

Garnacho has enjoyed an excellent week after heavily impacting the League Cup victory against Aston Villa with two assists, before his brilliant match winner yesterday.

Not going to the World Cup will give the 18-year-old further opportunity to work closely with Ten Hag and he is almost certain to start the first game back after the tournament, in the League Cup against Burnley.

Garnacho’s goal yesterday had shades of a Cristiano Ronaldo winner at the same ground 15 years ago and as the door closes on Ronaldo’s time at Old Trafford, Garnacho looks to have the quality and personality to pick up the baton and become the next star at the Theatre of Dreams.