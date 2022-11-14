Jermaine Jenas feels Cristiano Ronaldo should not represent Manchester United anymore

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview last night with Piers Morgan, the Match of the Day 2 team shared their thoughts on the matter with Jermaine Jenas in particular declaring Ronaldo’s United career should be over.

After Ronaldo said he felt he’d been betrayed by United and said he had no respect for his manager, various pundits have been having their say on the matter.

When asked by Mark Chapman what his thoughts were, Jenas said, “First of all, I’m totally baffled and confused as to why he’s done this interview.”

He continues, “I think it leads you to just how Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously feeling right now and how he’s felt all season. We’ve seen nothing but, almost petulance, throughout the whole year.”

After slamming the Portuguese striker for his attitude, he went on to criticise United saying, “I think the whole situation has been mismanaged by the club.”

Reflecting on his comments in particular about the current manager, Jenas analyses, “It enables (Erik ten Hag) to elevate his position at the football club when he treats Cristiano a certain way.

“It enables him to get the dressing room to fall in line. At the same time, Ronaldo has to behave in line with how the rest of the team does.”

🗣️ "He can't play him now" @jjenas8 and @IAmJermainDefoe react to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Erik ten Hag and Man Utd 🗯️ 📲 Watch #MOTD2 in full on @BBCiPlayer now #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/IuV86yFb8l — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 14, 2022

Ronaldo accused his club of lacking empathy when his daughter was ill and has said there’s been no evolution at the club since he left in 2009.

When Chapman pressed Jenas and his fellow guest, Jermaine Defoe on whether we’ll see Ronaldo play for United again both men were in agreement.

“Maybe his ego is dented a little bit. He’s not ever been in this situation before. He has to be done at United now,” Defoe said.

Meanwhile, Jenas was adamant, “He can’t play him now. He can’t be involved in the team now.”

The interview came after Ronaldo was absent from the squad once again reportedly due to illness as the team went on to beat Fulham 2-1 with Alejandro Garnacho scoring the stoppage time winner.