Karim Benzema says Cristiano Ronaldo has not congratulated him on his Ballon d’Or win

Karim Benzema has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is still yet to congratulate him on winning the Balon d’Or last month.

As reported in The Manchester Evening News, Benzema claims he is yet to hear from his former teammate after his personal success.

After a night dominated by a controversial Ronaldo interview, this is another story that doesn’t shine the best light on the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo and Benzema played together for Madrid for the best part of a decade and enjoyed unparalleled success, including four Champions League triumphs.

Benzema provided the perfect foil for Ronaldo during their time at the Bernabeu with the pair striking up a fantastic relationship, combining for 76 goals over the nine years.

Ronaldo added five Ballon d’Ors to his one acquired at United and Benzema played a key role alongside him in each season.

Benzema won the prestigious award last month after a fantastic season in Madrid, with Sadio Mane and Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third, respectively.

Ronaldo finished 20th in the rankings, his lowest finish since winning the award for the first time in 2008.

Benzema was asked if Ronaldo had contacted him to congratulate the Frenchman to which he replied “No, not yet.”

The snub does seem surprising given the pair’s relationship, but Ronaldo may feel he has bigger issues to be focussing on right now.

After the bombshell quotes from camp Ronaldo last night, he will almost certainly be looking for new club in the coming weeks, as well as playing for Portugal in the World Cup.

Whatever Ronaldo’s future holds, the way he is handling the back end of his, undoubtedly, incredible career, is leaving a lot to be desired.