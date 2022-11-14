Manchester United hierarchy to meet today to decide Cristiano Ronaldo fate



Manchester United may have secured a last-gasp victory against high-flying Fulham on Sunday but the headlines have been dominated by one man — Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was excluded from the travelling squad as he had confirmed to Erik ten Hag that he was ill. And what transpired next was not even known to the club.

The Portuguese appeared on Piers Morgan’s show and went all in on the club, Ten Hag and everything in between. His scathing remarks have not been well received by the club’s supporters and many are hoping for drastic action to be taken.

CR7’s damning interview

The Portugal striker says he has “no respect” for the manager while accusing the club of betraying him and trying to force him out.

United’s No 7 has had a history of petulant acts this season like not refusing to come on as substitute and leaving Old Trafford in the middle of a memorable victory.

His agent Jorge Mendes’ attempts at finding his client a Champions League club in the summer have already been well-documented and it was the 37-year-old who wanted to leave in the summer.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo on Erik ten Hag: "I don't have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me." — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 13, 2022

The situation has reached such a stage that the club cannot choose to ignore it or take it lightly. “United are deeply disappointed by Ronaldo’s extraordinary attack on Ten Hag and the club,” The Telegraph exclusively revealed.

“Ten Hag and his players were preparing to fly back from London after their last-gasp 2-1 win at Fulham when word reached the club, via Ronaldo’s camp, that the player had given an explosive interview,” the report further added.

United set to act

And sources have now indicated that the Red Devils chose not to comment on the contentious interview last night considering the team’s morale-boosting victory and the need to highlight the current harmony in the squad.

However, “discussions will gather pace on Monday as Ten Hag, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough plot the best course, in conjunction with co-chairman and owner Joel Glazer.”

It is likely to be a hardline stance that the club takes knowing the pressure on them to ensure the striker does not represent the club in the future after he undermined everyone associated with the club in his shocking interview.

Ronaldo’s performances this season have been dismal, with the Portugal international scoring only thrice in 16 games and starting only four Premier League games this term.

