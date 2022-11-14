Manchester United launch private counter-offensive to Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking allegations



Manchester United have launched a counter-offensive to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Yesterday night, Piers Morgan released clips from a damning interview with the United striker in which the player made a string of accusations against his club and manager Erik ten Hag.

Alongside blasting Ten Hag, who Ronaldo categorically said he did not respect, the Portugal captain also took a swipe at the club’s dilapidated infrastructure.

Ronaldo took issue with the club’s amenities which are in a poor state. He also pointed out the club’s poor nutrition practices and recovery procedures.

The club responded via a statement to the Ronaldo interview, reiterating their intention to remain focused on the second half of the season.

However, according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, the club has launched a counter-offensive to the goalscorer’s comments and privately say most of what he said was inaccurate and not factual.

Dawson reports, “Privately, the club are disputing a number of points raised by Ronaldo. The 37-year-old claims United and Ten Hag wanted to “force him out” in the summer, but sources have told ESPN that during the transfer window, United were made aware that the striker’s representatives were actively looking for a move away.”

“United have also taken issue with Ronaldo’s claim that their Carrington training base has not been updated since he was last at Old Trafford.”

“Sources told ESPN that the pool, canteen and recovery areas have all been revamped, while more than £200,000 was spent to build a state-of-the-art analysis and meeting room at the specific request of Ten Hag.”

Dawson adds that Ten Hag has been given the full backing of the board and the owners to deal with the errant Ronaldo as he sees fit.

Various reports have indicated that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be fined around two weeks’ worth of wages.

More punitive measures are likely to come as more details of the interview come out.

