Manchester United players ready to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest fiasco



Despite Manchester United’s last-gasp victory against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, most of the news emanating from the club is regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and the distasteful interview he gave to Piers Morgan.

During his scathing attack on the club, the Portuguese did not hold back and attacked Erik ten Hag, former interim manager Ralf Rangnick as well as United legend Wayne Rooney.

He also accused the club of not improving its facilities and standards since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and blamed internal factors for the club’s downfall.

CR7 undermines United once again

Such an attack feels unnecessary especially when the club is finally showing signs of improvement under Ten Hag and the the growing spirit among the players is winning back the hearts of the United faithful.

According to The Telegraph, “there is huge respect in the United dressing room for what Ronaldo has achieved in the game but his behaviour in recent weeks in particular is said to have disappointed a number of players.”

There have been reports in the past regarding Ronaldo not being the most popular member of the dressing room and his power struggle with current club captain Harry Maguire.

Another source said the dressing room was "not allowing Ronaldo’s tantrums to distract them", and claimed a number of players were already moving on. [@TelegraphDucker] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 14, 2022

As reported earlier in The Peoples Person, many players want to see the back of the Portuguese as they feel his off-field presence does not help the group in any way.

And sources have indicated to The Telegraph that there will “not be a tear shed” by a few members of the playing squad considering his most recent action which came at a time when the squad is showing greater signs of togetherness.

Such is the growing spirit among the group that sources have indicated that the dressing room was “not allowing Ronaldo’s tantrums to distract them” with many players were already moving on from this latest fiasco.

Dressing room remains United

Ten Hag has undertaken a massive overhaul of the club and he has been time and again undermined by the 37-year-old.

The Dutchman has tried to handle it in the best way possible but this time it certainly looks like the end of Ronaldo’s United journey.

The club’s hierarchy is set to meet on Monday to decide Ronaldo’s fate with the manager, chief executive Richard Arnold, football director John Murtough and co-chairman and owner Joel Glazer all set to decide the next course of action.

This is not how United fans had hoped for Ronaldo’s second innings at the Red Devils to end, especially considering the hype which surrounded the move in the first place and the subsequent second debut.

