Manchester United release official statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have released a statement in acknowledgement of the ongoing media coverage surrounding the interview that Cristiano Ronaldo did with Piers Morgan that was teased by the presenter yesterday.

It reads, “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.”

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

It comes after Ronaldo made several claims about the club and individuals attached to Manchester United in his interview for ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’.

He claimed he is being actively forced out of the club by boss Erik Ten Hag and feels betrayed by the way the club has treated him upon his return.

Speaking of Ten Hag he said, “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

He went on to accuse United of having no empathy when his daughter was sick and said little progress has been made since he left in 2009.

He also criticised the clubs owners, the Glazers, suggesting the club was run by inferior people to who ran it before he left.

The Portuguese international, who has scored 700 club goals, had little positives to say about the club but many critics have come out and condemned the controversial interview.

This is the first official statement Manchester United have made since the interview came to light but it is expected that there will be further updates on this matter in the coming days and weeks.

It has been reported that the Glazers and Ten Hag met earlier today to discuss how to proceed with the matter.