Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes criticises the organisation of Qatar 2022



Bruno Fernandes has shunned Fifa’s decision to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in mid-season.

Manchester United have enjoyed a good run of form in their last few games. The team is gelling together, displays camaraderie, and would ideally like to make the most of their newfound momentum.

However, Premier League football will have to take a seat while the World Cup takes centre stage.

This year’s World Cup has come under widespread scrutiny. Controversy has enveloped football’s grandest stage amidst accusations of human rights abuses and even alleged self-serving agendas among celebrities despite the human rights abuses.

Fernandes speaks his mind

In a week where we’ve witnessed one Portuguese Manchester United star speak his mind, another has chosen to speak up too.

Fernandes claims the timing and destination of Qatar 2022 show blatant disregard for players and fans alike (via The Daily Mail).

The Red Devil’s midfield maestro also shared his concerns over the human rights controversy surrounding the tournament, which begins this coming Sunday.

“Of course, it’s strange,” exclaimed Fernandes when asked about his views regarding the World Cup. He said, “It’s not exactly the time we want to be playing in the World Cup.

“For fans and players, kids will be in school, and people will be working. The timing will not be the best for the people to watch games.

“We know the surroundings around the tournament, what has been [said] in the past few weeks and months about the people who have died building the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all.

“We want football to be for everyone. Everyone has to be included because it’s the World Cup.

“These kinds of things should not happen at any time, but for a World Cup, which is a party for fans, players and something that is a joy, should be done in a better way.”

Eriksen has his say

Following his teammate’s criticism of the tournament, Denmark international and United playmaker Christian Eriksen chimed in:

“I totally agree with Bruno. A lot has been written about the World Cup and why it is in Qatar. I think everyone agrees it hasn’t been done in the right way.”

Eriksen also acknowledged footballers’ somewhat limited influence on the issue.

“We’re footballers though and those political decisions are taken above us. Of course, we say our thing to get focus on it, but the change has to come from elsewhere.”

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp shared his stance on the situation, saying: “We know it shouldn’t be there. Something should have been done when it was initially handed to Qatar.

“It’s too late now. The World Cup is about to start. I think it’s a case of making the best of it. But it’s obviously not in the correct environment.”

20 November 2022 marks the start of the tournament and the 6-week break from regular league football. It will be a new experience for fans and footballers. We eagerly wait to see how the 2022’s edition of the World Cup unfolds.