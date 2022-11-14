Marcus Rashford confident in his newfound efficiency for England and Manchester United ahead of Qatar 2022



Marcus Rashford‘s off-the-pitch charity is well-documented and widely celebrated. In front of goal, the United No.10 aspires to be the ultimate predator.

Under new boss Erik ten Hag, Rashford has caught his second wind and rediscovered his confidence. After United visit Fulham’s Craven Cottage, the English attacker plans to stamp his authority in Qatar (via The Daily Mail).

The 25-year-old affirmed, “I am more effective,” adding, “I get into more dangerous positions, and that’s what it’s about for me because I can help the team win.”

“Every game is about the end product, and I have more of that. When you’re a young player, you want to go on the pitch and fully express yourself, but the emphasis now is productivity.”

“The playing style we’ve created at United has helped me enjoy my football. We are forward-thinking and creating better quality chances. The manager (Ten Hag) likes possession, but he is all about going for the kill, and that’s what I am all about too.”

“It’s always an honour to be selected for England. I am excited, and hopefully, we can have a good one. Anything is possible with the squad that we’ve got.”

Rashford is a central figure in the Red Devils’ resurgence this season.

He gives United both width and attacking prowess down the middle.

It is this versatility and set of options the Mancunian provides that Gareth Southgate wants to exploit for England.

Rashford will want to display the ruthless efficiency he holds dearly when he represents the Three Lions in Qatar.

The English national football team faces Iran first in the 2022 Fifa World Cup on Monday, 21 November.

