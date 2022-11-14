Paris Saint Germain’s January interest in Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed after explosive interview



Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the headlines since yesterday night for all the wrong reasons.

The 37-year-old did a bombshell interview with British journalist Piers Morgan in which he accused United of betraying him and trying to force him out.

Ronaldo also went on ead to say he does not respect United manager Erik ten Hag before he launched a scathing attack against a legendary United striker, Wayne Rooney.

As expected, the interview has not gone down well with most United fans.

The majority of people across the fanbase have come out in criticism of the Portugal international, especially for his uncalled-for blasting of Ten Hag and Rooney.

A section of supporters who have been left hurting in the aftermath of the shocking revelations has called for Ronaldo’s career to come to an immediate end.

There will likely not be many suitors for the ageing and declining goalscorer who is also on astronomic wages.

According to the reliable Florian Plettenberg, one club that could come to the rescue of the five-time Ballon D’or winner and offer him a way out of Old Trafford is Paris Saint Germain.

Plettenberg reports, ” Paris owners still interested in a transfer [for Ronaldo] in winter.”

“Campos is said to have concerns. Reasons: The squad should become smaller and younger.”

Plettenberg adds, “Chelsea and especially Boehly are not unwilling. Return to Sporting Lisbon is still an issue within Manchester United.”

Ronaldo’s situation according to his interviewee, Piers Morgan, will be solved one way or the other when he returns to United after Portugal’s involvement in the Qatar World Cup.

Hopefully, the player gets his move and United can move on from the circus he brings.

