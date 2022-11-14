The first punishment: Manchester United to fine Cristiano Ronaldo £1million



Manchester United must have thought they signed for the six-week World Cup break in the best way possible as they secured a last-gasp victory over high-flying Fulham on Sunday.

However, it turned out that the victory hardly created any ripples in the media thanks to a sensational interview given by Cristiano Ronaldo to Piers Morgan in which he heavily attacked the club.

The Portuguese made scathing remarks on current boss Erik ten Hag and mentioned that he has no respect for the Dutchman and also came down heavily on the club’s infrastructure and falling standards.

One more petulant act from CR7

There was also an unnecessary attack on former interim manager Ralf Rangnick as well as on United legend Wayne Rooney and there is more to come from that explosive interaction later in the week.

As of now, reports have indicated that the United hierarchy along with Ten Hag and the Glazers are set to meet today in a bid to thrash out their next possible course of action.

Pundits and fans have been adamant that the United No 7 does not deserve to wear the United shirt again and he needs to be offloaded in January.

🚨💣 Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be fined £1 MILLION by Manchester United for the Piers Morgan interview. That is two weeks wages. (Source: Metro) pic.twitter.com/djA8xToyRc — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 14, 2022

The United squad are said to be unfazed with the latest revelations and they want the striker gone as soon as possible as they feel he undermines their newfound unity.

The Red Devils have since released a statement in which they have said they will inform the consequences of the 37-year-old’s actions as and when the full picture will emerge.

Fine first, more to come

As of now, the first punishment the petulant star will face is a fine of around £1million according to The Metro. This was similar to the one had he to pay when he was dropped after his antics during the Tottenham game.

While this will not come as a shock to Ronaldo and his entourage, this is standard procedure in most clubs. However, a much harsher punishment will surely arrive in due course.

United are already exploring legal ways to get themselves out of this mess and this interview might give United “just cause” to potentially cancel the star’s contract without having to pay.

In case the Portugal star does end up leaving in January, United will still need to strengthen up front if they are to have hopes of finishing in the top four.