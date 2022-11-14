Video: Man United fans Antony injury speculations confirmed after latest shocking video



Manchester United winger Antony has joined up with the Brazil national team squad ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Antony was part of the United trio selected by Tite to represent the Selecao in their fight for football’s most prized honour.

The United contingent was pictured arriving for international duty today, a day after United’s triumph against Fulham courtesy of a late goal from Alejandro Garnacho.

However, United fans’ attention has been drawn to a video of Antony training with his Brazilian compatriots.

This video comes less than 24 hours after the attacker was ruled out of the Fulham game as he was deemed not fit enough to start.

His absence forced Erik ten Hag to deploy Anthony Elanga in the right-wing position – an area of the pitch the Swede was largely ineffective from and failed to make any impact from.

In the footage, Antony is seen moving about in a rondo exercise without any difficulties or hindrance.

This video follows another equally compromising depiction that showed Antony joyfully going up and down a slide when he was apparently injured.

Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar piled on the suspicion over Antony’s injury when he commented that the player had made a miraculous recovery, just in time to join the Brazil camp.

Speculation over Antony’s injury claim was fuelled by a report which indicated that Tite had instructed his players to fake injuries with their clubs to enhance their chances of participating in Qatar.

It became more apparent that something was not right after the club failed to provide substantial information as to the nature of the injury the 22-year-old was sidelined with.

Hopefully, Antony can enjoy a good tournament with his country and return in good condition to help United achieve something meaningful this season.

