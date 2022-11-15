Cristiano Ronaldo hails Roy Keane as his ‘best captain ever’ amidst interview controversy



Cristiano Ronaldo is a permanent fixture in all Manchester United headlines following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The tell-all interview is yet to air, but the released clips have shaken the footballing world. The brazen commentary from the United legend has fanned the flames that will likely burn the bridge between him and his current club.

Many believe there will be no way back for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, with many saying he should not be allowed back.

Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo will air on Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm on TalkTV.

Public enemy No.1

The Portuguese attacker did away with the pleasantries and delivered a scathing review of his return to Old Trafford.

He accused United of “betraying” him. Ronaldo says that he has been left in the cold and used as a scapegoat for the club’s shortcomings.

The highly decorated forward has had a torrid time at United this season, struggling to make the starting XI. On the few occasions he has started, he has rarely found the back of the net.

While criticism has come from quite a few pundits, managers, and even old teammates, Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand have been unwavering in supporting Ronaldo this season (via The Sun).

Friends forever

When asked about the staunch support he received from Ferdinand and Keane, Ronaldo responded: “It means a lot because they… I was in the dressing room with them. They are part of my journey in football as well.

🎙 Cristiano Ronaldo: “Roy Keane was for me the best captain ever. Rio Ferdinand helped a lot. They are good people.” pic.twitter.com/jecRMrU5t8 — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) November 14, 2022

“As I mentioned many times, Roy Keane for me was my best captain ever.

“Rio Ferdinand helped me a lot. He was my neighbour, I was his neighbour. So very, very good guys.

“Not just because they speak good about me, but they were there in the dressing room.

“They are football players. They know how players think and behave, etc.”

Former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville have not shied away from criticising the Portuguese forward. Their comments have not gone unnoticed and were not as well received by the current United No.7.

Bridges burnt

Rooney condemned Ronaldo’s recent behaviour as “unacceptable” last week. Ronaldo responded by saying: “Piers, I don’t understand. You should ask this question to him.

“But I don’t know, I don’t know why he criticise me so bad, I don’t believe that he’s jealous of me.

“Surprisingly, it was one year ago, or six months ago. We’re here in my house, he picked up his kids here and he invited Cristiano to go to his house to play football.

“I don’t- I really don’t understand people like that.”

Piers asked Ronaldo if he thought it was jealousy to which he replied: “Probably, because he finished his career in his 30s.

“So I’m still playing high level. I’m not gonna say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true, but…”

Ronaldo added, “It’s hard to listen that kind of criticism and negative about people who play with you, for example, Gary Neville, as well.

“People can have his own opinion, but they don’t really know what’s going on.

“For example, inside the training ground and Carrington area or even my life-they should listen not only to one point of view, they have to listen my point of view as well.

“Because it’s easy to criticise. But if you don’t know the whole story, it’s easy, you know.

“They are not my friends, they are colleagues. We play together, they’re not coming, we’re not ever having dinner together, for example.

“But as I told you, Piers, before, it’s part of my journey, they keep criticising me negatively every time.

“So I follow. I continue my trip. And I have to catch up the people who like me.”

The timing of this interview was well-planned with Ronaldo away at the World Cup, the Premier League taking a break, and the January transfer window just around the corner.

Ronaldo’s future still needs to be decided. United have already fined the star £1million, but all evidence points to the possibility that we have seen the last of Ronaldo in United’s red.