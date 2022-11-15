Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the loss of his new born child

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the most challenging moment in his life.

In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, he stated:

“It was difficult to understand what was going on in that period of our life.”

“As you know, football carries on; there are many, many competitions.”

“I try to explain to family and close friends I’ve never felt being happy and sad at the same moment. It’s hard to explain, so difficult. You don’t know if you should cry or smile.”

“I talk with them all the time, and they are on my side. You know they help me to be a better man, a better person, and a better father.”

“The kids start to say “Mom, where is the other baby….’ …and after one week, I say let’s be upfront and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he goes to the Heaven.”

“The kids understand, we had shouts around the table, and they say “Daddy, I did this for Ángel” and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he’s part of their lives.”

"That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life." Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the devastating death of his baby son, telling Piers Morgan: "We don't understand why it happened to us."

Ronaldo has been heavily criticised for giving this bombshell interview.

His disrespectful comments on Erik ten Hag and United legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville have not gone well with most of the fanbase.

While some appreciate him exposing the Glazers, his overall interview clouds the team’s current positive mood.

It is to be seen what action the club decides to take.