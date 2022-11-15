Graham Potter not interested in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has no interest in signing wantaway Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

As reported in The Daily Mail, Potter has shut the door on a potential move for the star, who looks certain to leave Old Trafford in January.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly remains a keen admirer of Ronaldo and was hoping to reignite his interest in bringing the striker to Stamford Bridge.

Bohely reportedly made Ronaldo a top target in the summer but the move was quashed by the then Blues boss, Thomas Tuchel.

It now seems Potter shares the same views as the German and doesn’t believe Ronaldo would add to the style of football he is trying to impose at his new club.

Ronaldo is desperate for a way out of United, with the relationship between club and player at breaking point after his recent interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo’s claims of “betrayal” and his “lack of respect” for United boss Erik ten Hag, has surely left him with no option but to leave Old Trafford.

It was believed United were open to selling Ronaldo in the summer after his camp advised the club he was looking to move on, a year before his contract expired.

However, Ronaldo found no viable way out with the high end clubs around Europe not willing to pay the astronomical wages for a player of his age.

Since then, Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour and has not been able to force his way in to Ten Hag’s first XI, with the manager preferring a free flowing front line.

No doubt United do appear to operate better without Ronaldo in the side and this will not be lost on potential suitors.

With Chelsea distancing themselves once more, Ronaldo could be facing the same scenario as the summer as he searches for the next chapter in his career.