Man United handed golden opportunity to pounce in race for the “next Neymar”



Manchester United have been afforded an opportunity to join the race for Brazilian wonderkid, Endrick.

The highly-rated Palmeiras youngster is attracting a lot of interest from elite clubs around Europe, with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain the most interested parties in the 16-year-old.

United are also one of the clubs that have been reported to be keeping tabs on Endrick, although this interest seems to have waned over the last few weeks.

Endrick broke onto the scene this season, scoring three goals and assisting once to help Palmeiras on their way to Brazil’s Serie A title.

Endrick’s impressive performances have led to him being dubbed “the next Neymar”, in reference to the waves and frenzy the PSG star caused when he was coming up the ranks in Brazil, before securing a sensational move to Barcelona.

According to ESPN via The Sun, PSG have had their efforts to sign Endrick knocked back.

The Sun reports, “PSG have had two offers rejected for the forward [Endrick]. The Parisians submitted an offer worth £39.5million but it will take £52.7m – the player’s release clause – to seal a deal.”

“The news of Palmeiras rejecting PSG’s offer comes as a boost to Premier League big boys Chelsea. the Blues are following the situation closely and are willing to match PSG should they meet Endrick’s release clause.”

“Endrick will then decide where his future lies – not those around him.”

With the French giants seeing their bids rejected and Chelsea dithering, United have a chance to swoop in and gazump their Euro rivals to Endrick’s services.

United have an illustrious history of signing all the best young talents from around the world, and Endrick is definitely one of them. The situation surrounding PSG and Chelsea could give the Red Devils the lifeline they need to tempt the Brazilian.

Chelsea are said to be using Thiago Silva as the centre-piece of their charm offensive to lure the 16-year-old. United also have a few Brazil internationals within their ranks and should they choose to exploit this opportunity, their stars could come in handy.

